Joint security operatives have rescued the remaining 13 passengers who were abducted along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday night. The victims were reportedly freed in the early hours of Sunday, a development which was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Benue…...

Joint security operatives have rescued the remaining 13 passengers who were abducted along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Wednesday night.

The victims were reportedly freed in the early hours of Sunday, a development which was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Ifeanyi Emenari.

Details of the operation have not been disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

‎Gunmen had on Wednesday night intercepted the state-owned transport vehicle, Benue Links and abducted some of the passengers, among them young men and women who were to sit for the ongoing ‎Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Otukpo.

However, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in a statement issued on Saturday, denied that any of its candidates were victims of Fulani abduction.

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TVC News previously reported that the Benue State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of five passengers abducted during an attack on a commercial bus along the Makurdi–Otukpo road.

The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, confirmed that five passengers abducted along the Makurdi–Otukpo road have been rescued.

The victims were among those attacked on Wednesday night while travelling in a Benue Links bus heading towards Otukpo.

Speaking with journalists in Makurdi, CP Emenari disclosed that 18 persons, including the driver, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

While three passengers were not taken by the attackers and two managed to escape, 13 others remain in captivity.