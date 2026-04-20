Tension briefly rose in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday as retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force took to the streets of Abuja to protest what they described as poor welfare and unfair treatment under the current pension system.
The retirees, operating under the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, staged a peaceful demonstration to demand their removal from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which they described as “fraudulent, inhumane and unjust.”
According to the protesters, their key demand is the immediate assent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Police Exit Bill recently passed by the National Assembly, which would remove police personnel from the CPS framework.
The retired officers argued that while other security agencies, including the military and intelligence services, have already been exempted from the scheme, police retirees remain trapped in what they called a “punitive system” that leaves many struggling financially after years of service.
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One of the protest leaders said the action to hit the streets was not politically motivated but aimed at drawing urgent attention to their plight and ensuring dignity for retired officers who served the country.
Security presence was heightened around key areas in Abuja as the demonstration unfolded, but the protest remained largely peaceful.
The retirees insisted they would continue to press for reforms until their demands are met, warning that the current pension arrangement is unsustainable and unfair to those who once served in frontline policing roles.