Tension briefly rose in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday as retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force took to the streets of Abuja to protest what they described as poor welfare and unfair treatment under the current pension system.

The retirees, operating under the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, staged a peaceful demonstration to demand their removal from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which they described as “fraudulent, inhumane and unjust.”

According to the protesters, their key demand is the immediate assent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Police Exit Bill recently passed by the National Assembly, which would remove police personnel from the CPS framework.