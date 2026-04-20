President Bola Tinubu has extended birthday felicitations to veteran publisher, Olusegun Oshunkeye, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, describing both as distinguished Nigerians who have contributed meaningfully to national development. In a Monday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President,…...

President Bola Tinubu has extended birthday felicitations to veteran publisher, Olusegun Oshunkeye, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, describing both as distinguished Nigerians who have contributed meaningfully to national development.

In a Monday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Tinubu congratulated Chief Oshunkeye, the former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Ghana Limited, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Tinubu praised Oshunkeye’s contributions to the struggle for the restoration of democracy.

The statement reads, “The President rejoices with him and praises his contributions to the struggle for the restoration of democracy and accountable governance in Nigeria, as well as to the development of journalism in the country.”

Osunkeye, a 2006 CNN/Multichoice African Journalist of the Year overall winner and a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, served at various times as Editor of Weekend Concord and Senior Associate Editor of TELL Magazine.

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He also served as the General Editor at The Sun Group, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Ghana Limited, and President and CEO of The Crest Online.

The statement added, “President Tinubu happily notes Oshunkeye’s unrelenting pursuit of truth, not only in Nigeria but across Africa, culminating in his 2006 award as the CNN/Multichoice African Journalist of the Year for his investigative work, Niger’s Graveyard of the Living.”

The President wishes Oshunkeye many more years of fruitful service to Nigeria and humanity.

In a separate statement on Monday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the Minister of Women Affairs, Sulaiman-Ibrahim, describing her as a “steady hand at a time when clarity of purpose and institutional discipline are essential to delivering meaningful social outcomes.”

He noted that under her leadership, the Ministry of Women Affairs has sharpened its focus on protection, inclusion, and opportunity, with renewed emphasis on building systems that do not just respond to vulnerability but prevent it.

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President Tinubu further observed that her public service record reflects a consistent pattern of taking on complex mandates and leaving behind stronger structures, clearer direction, and measurable progress.

He commended Imaan for her ability to navigate policy, coordination, and execution with quiet effectiveness, saying that her work speaks directly to the human capital priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in ensuring that women, children, and families are not at the margins of reform but at its centre.

President Bola Tinubu wished Imaan continued strength, sound judgment, and success as she sustains her service to the nation.