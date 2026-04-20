The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has celebrated Superintendent of Customs Nafisat Balogun, following her remarkable achievement as she obtained a commercial multi-engine pilot license in the United States of America. In a statement obtained by TVC News on Monday, the NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed that the ceremony, organised by…...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has celebrated Superintendent of Customs Nafisat Balogun, following her remarkable achievement as she obtained a commercial multi-engine pilot license in the United States of America.

In a statement obtained by TVC News on Monday, the NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed that the ceremony, organised by the Nigeria Customs Technical Hangar Service, brought together senior officers, management staff, and colleagues to honour her for breaking new ground in the service.

According to the statement, Customs described Balogun’s feat as a historic milestone as she becomes the first female pilot in the Nigeria Customs Service, a field previously dominated by men.

Speaking during the celebration, the Managing Director of the Customs Technical Hangar Service, retired Comptroller of Customs, Captain Kuhi Mbaya, described Balogun’s journey as inspiring and transformative.

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“Our officer, Nafisat Balogun, has transitioned from being a cabin attendant to a fully-fledged commercial pilot. This is a great achievement not only for her but for the entire service,” he said.

Mbaya noted that her accomplishment sets a precedent and reflects the evolving opportunities within the service.

“For the first time, we now have a female pilot in the NCS. She has set a record, and it is important that we celebrate and recognise this milestone,” he added.

He further encouraged women to pursue their ambitions without fear, stressing that barriers have been broken.

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“This achievement shows that there are no limits. The glass ceiling has been shattered, and with determination and consistency, more women can achieve their dreams,” Mbaya said.

Mbaya also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and support for gender inclusion within the service.

In her response, Superintendent of Customs (Pilot) Balogun expressed deep appreciation for the recognition and support from her superiors and colleagues.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by this warm reception. This journey has not been easy, but I am grateful for the support, encouragement, and belief shown in me,” she said.

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Balogun added that her achievement was made possible by the backing of the service’s leadership.

“I sincerely appreciate the Comptroller-General of Customs and the entire management team for their invaluable support. This achievement stands as a testament to that encouragement,” she noted.

She reaffirmed her commitment to excellence and service, pledging to continue making the organisation proud.

“I promise to continue to serve with dedication, integrity, and professionalism,” she said.

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The statement further revealed that Balogun’s colleagues present at the event expressed pride and admiration for her accomplishment, describing it as a source of motivation for other officers, especially women, to strive for excellence and pursue careers in specialised fields.

“Many congratulatory messages highlighted her resilience, discipline, and determination, noting that her success has opened new opportunities within the service,” the statement concluded.