The Federal Government has concluded the screening of Nigerians in South Africa who registered for evacuation, paving the way for final arrangements to bring the affected citizens back home. According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the screening exercise, which commenced on May 4, was carried out…...

The Federal Government has concluded the screening of Nigerians in South Africa who registered for evacuation, paving the way for final arrangements to bring the affected citizens back home.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the screening exercise, which commenced on May 4, was carried out jointly by the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, as well as the South African Police and Immigration authorities.

The ministry said the exercise was aimed at verifying and clearing Nigerians who had indicated interest in returning to the country.

It noted that the screening process ended on Friday and would provide government with an accurate figure of those eligible for evacuation.

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“At the end of the screening, we will have a definite figure that have been cleared for evacuation,” the ministry stated.

The ministry added that once the verification process is completed, the Federal Government will finalise arrangements for the deployment of aircraft to airlift the affected Nigerians from South Africa.

“There after, Government will finalise the details about deployment of Aircrafts to bring them home,” the statement added.

The ministry assured that further information on the evacuation exercise would be communicated as details emerge.