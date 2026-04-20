The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed cultists for assault, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in the Ilaro area of the state. Their arrest was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Monday. The…...

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed cultists for assault, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in the Ilaro area of the state.

Their arrest was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Monday.

The suspects include a 25-year-old Samson John, 28-year-old Olufowora Michael, 25-year-old Odeh Samuel Ejeh, and 28-year-old Olajide Jeremiah.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Ilaro Division of the Command following a report lodged at the station.

The statement revealed that the complainant disclosed that the suspects stormed his residence, assaulted him, threatened him with an axe, and robbed him of his mobile phone, an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

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The statement reads, “Operatives of the Ilaro Division of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists, Samson John ‘M’ aged 25; Olufowora Michael ‘M’ aged 28; Odeh Samuel Ejeh ‘M’ aged 25; and Olajide Jeremiah ‘M’ aged 28, for assault, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm, following a report lodged at the station.

“On 16th April 2026 at about 11:30 pm, a report was made at the station. The complainant stated that earlier on the same day at about 1 pm, Samson John ‘M’, in the company of six other individuals, stormed his residence, assaulted him, threatened him with an axe, and robbed him of his mobile phone, an iPhone 14 Pro Max.”

The statement added, “Upon swift response and subsequent investigation by the operatives, the suspects were apprehended. During the operation, one locally made pistol, an axe, suspected charms, and the stolen iPhone 14 Pro Max were recovered from them.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their prompt response and professionalism.

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He reiterated the Command’s zero tolerance for cultism and other violent crimes, assuring residents that all criminal elements will be decisively dealt with.

The Command urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111; Emergency numbers: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.