Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for stronger investment partnerships as he showcased ongoing reforms and infrastructure development in the State at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London. Speaking at the opening session of the summit, the governor emphasised the importance of people as the Commonwealth’s greatest…...

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for stronger investment partnerships as he showcased ongoing reforms and infrastructure development in the State at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London.

Speaking at the opening session of the summit, the governor emphasised the importance of people as the Commonwealth’s greatest asset, noting that Africa must play a central role in shaping its future.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted key strides made by his administration since his re-election in 2023, stating that Lagos remains focused on improving the quality of life for its estimated 24 million residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed to major transport developments, including the rollout of the Lagos metro rail system with the Blue and Red Lines, as part of efforts to ease mobility challenges in the state.

https://x.com/jidesanwoolu/status/2046211096764142043?s=20

The governor also disclosed that the state is nearing completion of one of the largest children’s hospitals in Africa, alongside ongoing efforts to digitise land administration and revenue systems to enhance transparency and ease of doing business.

According to him, the reforms are designed to unlock opportunities across infrastructure, healthcare and technology, while positioning Lagos as a preferred destination for investors.

Sanwo-Olu further announced that Lagos will host the third edition of “Invest in Lagos” in June, in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.