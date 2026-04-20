Former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East at the Senate, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was reportedly denied access to the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun East stakeholders meeting at Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu Ode, on Monday. The former Governor narrated his ordeal in a video obtained by…...

Former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East at the Senate, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was reportedly denied access to the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun East stakeholders meeting at Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu Ode, on Monday.

The former Governor narrated his ordeal in a video obtained by TVC News on Monday.

According to the video, Daniel was addressing party supporters from his white campaign bus, branded with the OGD/PBAT Movement.

Daniel said, “We are here for our Ogun East APC caucus meeting, but surprisingly, we have been barred; we are told that we can’t enter, but let it be said that whatever they do here today is null and void.”

An invitation letter obtained by TVC News revealed that the leadership of the party in Ijebu Ode, in an emergency stakeholders meeting scheduled for Monday, invited deputy governors, past and serving local government chairmen, councillors, past and serving members of both the state and National Assemblies, among others, as expected to attend.

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The invitation letter signed by the APC P.R.O. Ijebu Ode Local Government reads, “This is to invite the following categories of stakeholders in our party APC to attend an emergency Senatorial meeting scheduled to hold tomorrow Monday as follows: Date: 20th April 2026, Time : 11:00am, Venue: Adeola Odutola Hall Ijebu-Ode.”

“CC: All the GAC members, Past and Present Ccouncil Chairmen, Past and Present Members of House of Assembly, Past and Present Members of the National Assembly, Former Deputy Governor, Councilors, LG 5 Pillars. Please be Punctual. Thanks”