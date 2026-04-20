The Lagos State Government has unveiled cybersecurity guidelines and a strategic framework designed to enhance digital safety for businesses, public institutions, and residents, a move the state said represents another step in maintaining a smart, secure, and globally competitive digital hub. This development was contained in a statement signed by…...

The Lagos State Government has unveiled cybersecurity guidelines and a strategic framework designed to enhance digital safety for businesses, public institutions, and residents, a move the state said represents another step in maintaining a smart, secure, and globally competitive digital hub.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, obtained by TVC News on Monday.

According to the statement, the strategic framework offers practical, scalable measures to help small businesses, large enterprises, and government agencies better protect their digital assets amid rising cyber threats.

Omotoso maintained that the guidelines were put in place to protect Lagos from its increasing exposure to cyber threats as it attracts several enterprises to Africa’s fastest-growing technology ecosystems.

The statement reads, “As Africa’s fastest-growing technology ecosystem—home to thousands of enterprises—Lagos faces increasing exposure to cyber risks.

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“National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) estimates that Nigeria loses over $500 million (approximately ₦250 billion) annually to cybercrime, underscoring the urgency for stronger, coordinated security measures.

“The guidelines note that while Lagos is rapidly evolving into a SMART City, this progress brings heightened vulnerability to cyber threats.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the newly issued guidelines are available on https://lagosstate.gov.ng/cybersecguide, outlining clear, practical, and scalable cybersecurity best practices for small businesses, medium and large enterprises, and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Omotoso also confirmed that the guidelines align with key national frameworks, including the Cybercrime Act (2024), the Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023), and the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (2021).

The statement added, “The document emphasises that these recommendations are not regulatory mandates but tools designed to empower stakeholders with practical, context-specific guidance.”

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The statement also revealed that the Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a secure digital environment that promotes innovation, investment, and public trust.

The statement further reads, “The guidelines further strengthen Lagos State’s leadership in advancing digital trust and building a resilient, future-ready digital economy.

“The Government praised the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Council, chaired by Prof. Fene Osakwe, for its strategic leadership and technical expertise in developing the framework. Special recognition was also extended to the Honourable Commissioner for the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Tubosun Alake, whose vision and support were instrumental in driving this initiative.”

The Lagos Government reaffirms its commitment to refining and expanding the guidelines to address emerging threats and evolving technologies, ensuring that cybersecurity remains a foundational pillar of the State’s digital transformation.