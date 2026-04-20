Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the United States was not serious about pursuing diplomacy, citing what it called “violations” of their two-week ceasefire agreement. The ministry’s spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, during a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, said, “While claiming diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the US…...

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the United States was not serious about pursuing diplomacy, citing what it called “violations” of their two-week ceasefire agreement.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, during a weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, said, “While claiming diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the US is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process.”

Baqaei cited the US attack on an Iranian cargo ship early Monday, the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, and delays in implementing a ceasefire in Lebanon as all “clear violations of the ceasefire”.

Iran has been at war with Israel and the United States since February 28, when strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a conflict that has engulfed the region.

Tehran and Washington have since held a round of negotiations, which failed to culminate in a deal to end the war. It took place against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire which began on April 8.

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US President Donald Trump said Sunday he had ordered US negotiators to travel to Pakistan on Monday to hold another round of talks, but Iran has yet to confirm its attendance.

Baqaei indicated that no decision has been made on Tehran’s involvement in future talks.

“At this stage, there are no concrete plans for the next round of negotiations,” he said.