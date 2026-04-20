The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed viral claims that it is suppressing support groups backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, insisting its registration directive is meant to streamline activities and align all groups with the party structure in the state. In a statement signed…...

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed viral claims that it is suppressing support groups backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, insisting its registration directive is meant to streamline activities and align all groups with the party structure in the state.

In a statement signed by Kayode Muyide, the Chapter’s Publicity Secretary, the party said the directive was neither coercive nor punitive, but a strategic administrative step designed to streamline activities, promote unity, and ensure alignment among groups supporting the President’s re-election.

According to the party, the move is intended to foster synergy, eliminate duplication of efforts, and enhance effective mobilisation across all levels of the state, describing the suppression claims as “misleading and tendentious.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has been drawn to a misleading and tendentious statement issued by a group, that claims to be working for President Bola Tinubu, but attempted to distort the intent and meaning of the directive which mandates support groups operating within the state to register with the party secretariat.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the directive is neither coercive nor punitive. Rather, it is a well-considered administrative measure aimed at streamlining activities, fostering synergy, and ensuring that all groups working for the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu operate in alignment with the objectives and structure of the party in Ondo State.”

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APC further expressed concern that some elements had deliberately misrepresented the directive, using it to criticise the leadership of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and the party hierarchy.

The party maintained that registering support groups is a standard practice within political organisations, particularly during crucial electoral cycles, and does not in any way seek to suppress or undermine the contributions of any group.

The statement added, “It is, therefore, unfortunate that some elements, in their characteristic manner, have chosen to misrepresent this initiative and, in the process, attempt to disparage the person and leadership of His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as well as the party hierarchy. Such actions not only betray a lack of understanding of party administration but also risk creating unnecessary divisions at a time when unity and cohesion are paramount.

“The APC, as a structured political organisation, has established protocols for coordination, especially during critical electoral cycles. The registration of support groups is a standard practice, aimed at curbing duplication of efforts, promoting discipline and consistency; enhances effective mobilisation across all strata, among others.

“Contrary to the narrative being peddled, this directive does not seek to stifle or undermine the contributions of any group. On the contrary, it seeks to recognise, harmonise, and amplify their efforts within a unified and coordinated framework that will ultimately strengthen the party’s chances at the polls.”

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The statement also highlighted the efforts of the state party leadership under Chairman Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, noting that it has prioritised inclusivity, reconciliation, and stakeholder engagement since assuming office.

The Chapter also urged all support groups to embrace the directive in the interest of collective progress, stressing that the party remains open and committed to working with all stakeholders to secure victory in future elections.

APC called on party members and the public to support its efforts in building a cohesive and formidable political structure in Ondo State.

“We must also emphasise that the current leadership of the party under the State Chairman, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, since assuming office, has demonstrated a clear commitment to inclusivity, reconciliation, and unity. Deliberate steps have been taken to engage stakeholders across the board and to heal any perceived grievances arising from past party activities.

“It is, therefore, misleading and disingenuous for any individual or group to insinuate that the directive was an attempt at vendetta or suppression. Rather than resorting to inflammatory rhetoric, all well-meaning support groups are encouraged to key into this initiative, which is designed for the collective good of the party,” the party emphasised.

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The Ondo State APC chapter reaffirms its commitment to openness and transparency in working with all genuine stakeholders who share the common goal of ensuring the successful re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party urge members of the public and party faithful to continue to support the party’s efforts at building a cohesive, formidable, and victory-oriented structure in the State.