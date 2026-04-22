The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised an alarm over a surge in fraudulent messages, emails, and online communication, warning that suspected cybercriminals are attempting to breach security systems and mislead the public. In a late Tuesday statement signed by Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of Corporate Communications, the…...

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised an alarm over a surge in fraudulent messages, emails, and online communication, warning that suspected cybercriminals are attempting to breach security systems and mislead the public.

In a late Tuesday statement signed by Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of Corporate Communications, the apex bank disclosed that the fraudulent messages often contain false claims about the bank’s leadership, licensing, and policy issues.

According to the statement, the perpetrators use these misleading narratives to lure unsuspecting victims into clicking malicious links, which can lead to unauthorised access to personal and financial accounts.

The statement reads, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to alert members of the public to the circulation of fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications purporting to originate from or be associated with the Bank, which are intended to misinform members of the public.

“These fraudulent messages, which prompt recipients to click links, peddle false information about the Bank’s leadership, licensing, and policy issues, and are intended to hack personal accounts.”

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CBN maintained that the official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria is www.cbn.gov.ng. urging members of the public to refrain from clicking links or sharing personal information on suspicious websites.

The bank also advised members of the public to verify the authenticity of all CBN communications through the official website and recognised media outlets.

CBN further urges members of the public to report any suspected fraudulent sites, emails, or messages to law enforcement authorities.

The apex bank reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the Nigerian financial system and strengthening its cybersecurity frameworks in collaboration with relevant agencies to protect the public against digital fraud