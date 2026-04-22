Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is expected to resign his role after securing consent from President Bola Tinubu to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State. In a late Tuesday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, the Minister, during his engagement with…...

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is expected to resign his role after securing consent from President Bola Tinubu to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State.

In a late Tuesday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, the Minister, during his engagement with the President, presented the National Integrated Electricity Policy along with its Strategic Implementation Plan.

According to the statement, Adelabu outlined milestones recorded under his leadership, including efforts to stabilise electricity generation, strengthen transmission capacity, and implement reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and service delivery across the power sector value chain.

The statement reads, “In view of this development, Chief Adebayo Adelabu is expected to resign his position as Minister of Power in the coming days.

“The timing of his anticipated resignation reflects his commitment to addressing key sectoral challenges and ensuring continuity in ongoing reforms prior to exiting office. Notably, this includes efforts to stabilise the sector following recent declines in power generation due to gas supply constraints to power plants, ongoing pipeline repairs, and outstanding obligations to gas suppliers, as well as the need to secure the President’s approval for his intended resignation and gubernatorial aspiration in Oyo State.

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“During the meeting, the minister outlined key milestones recorded under his leadership, including efforts to stabilise electricity generation, strengthen transmission capacity, and implement reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and service delivery across the power sector value chain.”

The statement further revealed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu commended the minister for his dedication to national development and the progress recorded in the power sector under his leadership.

“President Tinubu commended the minister for his dedication and the progress recorded, particularly in laying a strong policy foundation for the transformation of the power sector. The President also granted his consent and blessing for the minister to pursue his governorship ambition,” Tunji explained.

Tunji added that the minister expressed appreciation to the president for his steadfast support and reaffirmed his commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s power sector and overall national development.