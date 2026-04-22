The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has nominated Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor and forwarded his name to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. This is contained in a Wednesday statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mustapha Muhammad. According to…...

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has nominated Murtala Garo as Deputy Governor and forwarded his name to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This is contained in a Wednesday statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mustapha Muhammad.

According to the statement, the nomination complies with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which empowers a governor to nominate a deputy when a vacancy exists.

The former Deputy Governor, Abdussalam Gwarzo, resigned from office on March 27, 2026.

Gwarzo’s resignation was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habibu Mohammed.

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The statement says the decision was taken in the interest of the people and to ensure stability in governance in Kano State.

Governor Yusuf said Garo’s nomination followed consultations with key stakeholders in the state.

The statement revealed that Governor Yusuf asked the Kano House of Assembly to consider and approve the nomination.

Murtala Garo, 48, has over two decades of political and administrative experience.

He has served as State Organising Secretary of his party, Special Adviser to the Governor, and Chairman of Kabo Local Government Area.

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He also served as Chairman of ALGON in Kano, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The nomination is part of efforts to strengthen governance and sustain service delivery in Kano State.