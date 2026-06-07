The Edo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Uzebor Emmanuel, popularly known on social media as “Aza Woman”, over her alleged role in spreading false information about the purported kidnapping of students in Benin City....

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a woman, Uzebor Emmanuel, popularly known on social media as “Aza Woman”, over her alleged role in spreading false information about the purported kidnapping of students in Benin City.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Command said the arrest followed viral reports claiming that students were abducted at Green Park Academy in Aduwawa and Western Boys’ College in Ikpoba Hill.

https://x.com/i/status/2063356265519288690

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect knowingly circulated misleading posts on social media, alleging that about six persons were kidnapped using mini transport buses.

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She had also claimed that some victims escaped while others paid ransom.

The Command noted that the false reports sparked widespread fear, heightened public anxiety, and had the potential to erode confidence in the state’s security system.

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It stressed that the deliberate spread of misinformation, particularly on issues relating to public safety, constitutes a serious offence with far-reaching implications, including inciting panic, disrupting public order, and diverting security resources from genuine emergencies.

“The security of a state should never be jeopardised for views, engagement, online relevance, or any other form of social media gratification,” the statement said.

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Police added that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Command advised residents to verify information from credible sources before sharing and cautioned against using social media to spread unverified claims capable of disturbing public peace.

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The statement was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, and dated 6 June 2026.