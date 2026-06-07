The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists and recovered weapons and substances believed to be hard drugs during a stop-and-search operation along the Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway....

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists and recovered weapons and substances believed to be hard drugs during a stop-and-search operation along the Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

The suspects, identified as Ajala Bukola, 28, and Caleb Adesoye, 24, were apprehended on 3 June 2026 by operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit.

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Police said preliminary investigations revealed that both men had been on the Command’s watchlist over alleged involvement in cult-related activities within Ogbomoso and surrounding areas.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to being members of a secret cult group and were said to occupy key positions within its hierarchy.

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A search of a grey Lexus ES 350 vehicle in their possession led to the recovery of three axes, a cutlass, a hammer, two laptops—one Apple and one HP—two iPhones, a Samsung mobile phone, and substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The police added that the suspects are currently in custody and are assisting investigators with information aimed at tracking down other members of the group.

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Efforts are ongoing to dismantle the network and bring all those involved to justice.

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The Command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling cultism and other violent crimes, urging residents to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies.

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Residents were also encouraged to report emergencies through the Oyo State Call Response Centre toll-free line 615, or the Police Control Room lines: 08081768614 and 07055495413.