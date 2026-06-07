The Kwara North Progressive Council (KNPC) has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the next Kwara North Senatorial ticket to the Nupe axis, particularly Patigi Local Government Area, as part of efforts to sustain equity and balanced political representation in the district. The group…...

The Kwara North Progressive Council (KNPC) has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the next Kwara North Senatorial ticket to the Nupe axis, particularly Patigi Local Government Area, as part of efforts to sustain equity and balanced political representation in the district.

The group also urged the party to allocate the House of Representatives ticket for the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency to Moro Local Government Area, saying both decisions would strengthen fairness, inclusion and political stability in Kwara North.

The position was presented at a press conference held in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, where the council reviewed the history of elective offices in the district and called for the preservation of existing zoning arrangements.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its spokesperson, Jegede Adebayo, commended President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the APC leadership for zoning the governorship position to Kwara North, describing the move as a landmark decision that has corrected years of political imbalance.

On the Senate seat, the council said Patigi, Baruten, Edu and Kaiama local government areas have all produced senators since 1999, while Moro remains the only local government yet to occupy the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group, however, noted that stakeholders from Moro have agreed that the Senate seat should remain within the Nupe axis and be ceded to Patigi Local Government Area in the next electoral cycle to complete what it described as an equitable eight-year tenure arrangement before the position eventually rotates to Moro.

According to the council, the proposal reflects political maturity and a commitment to maintaining unity among the various ethnic and political blocs within Kwara North.

The KNPC maintained that zoning the Senate ticket to Patigi would ensure continuity in the district’s power-sharing arrangement and guarantee a sense of belonging for all constituent groups.

The group also drew attention to the representation history of the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency, noting that Edu Local Government has occupied the House of Representatives seat for 16 years, while Patigi has held the position for 12 years since the return of democracy in 1999.

It observed that Moro Local Government has never produced a member of the House of Representatives and argued that zoning the next ticket to the area would address a longstanding imbalance in political representation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council appealed to President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq and the national leadership of the APC to support a zoning formula that allocates the Senate ticket to Patigi Local Government Area and the House of Representatives ticket to Moro Local Government Area in the interest of fairness, justice and inclusiveness.

The group added that equitable distribution of political offices remains essential for sustaining peace, strengthening democracy and promoting unity across Kwara North Senatorial District.