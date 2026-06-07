The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Nigerian Education Loan Fund, has dismissed as false and misleading reports alleging that the Federal Government has suspended the payment of students’ upkeep allowances under the student loan scheme....

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Nigerian Education Loan Fund, has dismissed as false and misleading reports alleging that the Federal Government has suspended the payment of students’ upkeep allowances under the student loan scheme.

In a statement issued by its Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Fund said the claims—circulating widely on social media and online platforms—are entirely fabricated and intended to mislead the public.

According to NELFUND, the misinformation includes a fake statement wrongly attributed to the agency, as well as an AI-generated newspaper front page purported to be from Nigerian Tribune.

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The Fund stressed that no directive has been issued by either the Federal Government or NELFUND regarding any suspension of upkeep allowances.

It further clarified that the viral publications did not originate from any official government source, urging beneficiaries and the general public to disregard them.

NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to the transparent and efficient disbursement of student loans and upkeep support in line with its mandate to expand access to higher education.

The agency also cautioned against the spread of unverified information, noting that such actions could create unnecessary panic and confusion among students and parents nationwide.

Members of the public were advised to rely only on verified information from NELFUND’s official communication channels and credible media platforms.

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The Fund reiterated its resolve to continue supporting Nigerian students through sustainable financing initiatives, while encouraging enquiries through its official platforms and communication channels.