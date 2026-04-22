All Progressives Congress (APC) has received over 4,000 defectors across various political parties in Jigawa State ahead of the 2027 elections. The Governor of the State, Malam Umar Namadi, received the defectors from various political parties during a grand reception in Taura Local Government Area on Tuesday. According to a…...

All Progressives Congress (APC) has received over 4,000 defectors across various political parties in Jigawa State ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Governor of the State, Malam Umar Namadi, received the defectors from various political parties during a grand reception in Taura Local Government Area on Tuesday.

According to a Wednesday statement signed by Hamisu Gumel, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the defection marks a major shift in the Jigawa State political landscape and boosts the popularity of APC in the state.

The event, which also featured the commissioning of a new APC secretariat in Taura, marked a significant consolidation of the party’s dominance at the grassroots level.

The statement revealed that the defectors, led by a veteran politician, former state party chairman, and four-time member of the House of Representatives under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Safiyanu Ubale Taura. were described as a formidable political bloc with deep-rooted influence in Taura and Ringim Local Government Areas.

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In his address, Governor Namadi stated that the mass defection highlights the growing strength and acceptance of the APC across the state, saying that the new entrants, who previously formed the backbone of opposition politics in the state, have now realigned with the ruling party, thereby altering the political equation.

“This development clearly shows that the APC remains the party of choice for the people of Jigawa. The calibre of individuals we have received today represents the core of political mobilisation in Taura and Ringim,” the governor said.

He emphasised that the influx of new members far outweighs any recent exits from the party, stressing that the APC continues to gain momentum across all local government areas.

Governor Namadi assured the defectors of fairness, inclusiveness, and a leadership anchored on trust and accountability.

“We promise to treat you with fairness, to lead with integrity, and to uphold the trust you have placed in us, God willing.”

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Speaking at the event, the APC State Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Garba M.K., said the party has witnessed an unprecedented wave of defections in recent times, attributing the trend to Governor Namadi’s inclusive leadership style and the administration’s impactful developmental projects.

He cited the recent electrification project in Taura, which restored electricity to the town and dozens of surrounding communities after over a decade of darkness, as a key driver of public support for the APC.

In his remarks, Hon. Safiyanu Ubale Taura reaffirmed the commitment of his supporters to the APC and the Namadi administration, pledging to work tirelessly to ensure the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

“We are fully committed to the success of this administration and will mobilise our supporters to ensure continuity. We will also offer all necessary advice to improve the welfare of the people,” he said.

The event attracted thousands of party supporters and stakeholders from across Taura Local Government Area and beyond, serving as a testament to the APC’s growing dominance in Jigawa State.