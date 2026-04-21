The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed a single case of COVID-19 in Cross River State, assuring the public that there is no indication of widespread transmission. In a statement, the public health agency said the patient has been isolated and is currently stable, receiving treatment…...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed a single case of COVID-19 in Cross River State, assuring the public that there is no indication of widespread transmission.

In a statement, the public health agency said the patient has been isolated and is currently stable, receiving treatment in line with national guidelines.

The NCDC noted that response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, and infection prevention protocols, have been activated in collaboration with the Cross River State Ministry of Health and other partners.

According to the agency, all identified contacts are being closely monitored as part of containment efforts.

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It added that there is no evidence at this time to suggest broader community spread of the virus.

The Commission advised residents to maintain proper hygiene, remain at home if unwell, and rely on updates from official health authorities.

The NCDC said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary, while urging the public to support efforts to curb the spread of infectious diseases.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that Cross River State Government has confirmed a case of COVID-19, assuring residents that the situation is under control and there is no cause for panic.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, says the index case is a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate who works in a company in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

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He explained that the patient initially presented mild symptoms before being admitted to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where samples were collected and the infection confirmed.