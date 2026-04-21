Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigation of a 55-year-old man, John Anoruo, over alleged possession and use of a forged seal of the Nigerian Bar Association. The suspect, who reportedly runs a legal and educational consultancy in the…...

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigation of a 55-year-old man, John Anoruo, over alleged possession and use of a forged seal of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The suspect, who reportedly runs a legal and educational consultancy in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, was apprehended on Monday, April 20, 2026.

According to the anti-graft agency, the case originated from a petition Anoruo submitted to the EFCC on September 22, 2025, on behalf of clients against Global West Vessel Specialist Nigeria Limited.

However, further investigations revealed that both the initial petition and a subsequent Letter of Withdrawal dated March 5, 2026, carried a forged NBA seal.

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The EFCC said the suspect admitted to obtaining the fake seal from an undisclosed business centre in Lagos.

During interrogation, Anoruo claimed he obtained a law degree from the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 2018 through evening classes but did not attend the Nigerian Law School, a mandatory requirement for legal practice in Nigeria.

The commission said the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.