The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned of a growing wave of criminal elements impersonating its operatives and carrying out fake enforcement activities across major cities. In a public alert issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, on Tuesday April 21, the Commission said intelligence reports…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned of a growing wave of criminal elements impersonating its operatives and carrying out fake enforcement activities across major cities.

In a public alert issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, on Tuesday April 21, the Commission said intelligence reports indicate that fraudsters are adopting various tactics to exploit unsuspecting Nigerians while damaging the agency’s reputation.

According to the EFCC, one group of suspects operates around popular eateries and social spots, where they allegedly ambush young people, accuse them of internet fraud, and seize their valuables.

The agency said the impostors often wear fake EFCC uniforms and transport victims to locations designed to resemble official offices.

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Another group, it added, targets motorists by stopping vehicles under false pretences linked to number plate verification, using threats and, in some cases, weapons to extort money.

The Commission also raised concerns over individuals producing and circulating staged videos of fake EFCC raids, featuring scenes of forced entry, broken doors, and windows.

“Intelligence available to the Commission showed that several ingenious but fraudulent means are being employed by dark characters to besmirch the reputation of the EFCC. For instance, there is a gang of fraudsters now operating around popular Eateries or funspots in our major cities. Their modus operandi is laying ambush for innocent youths coming out of the Eateries and harassing them on unfounded suspicions of being internet fraudsters and dispossessing them of their valuables. These characters usually portray the identities of authentic EFCC officers by dressing in fake uniforms and moving their victims to locations bearing fictitious resemblance to an EFCC office.

“There is also a gang of itinerant criminals harassing innocent motorists on the identities of their number plates. These ones wield dangerous weapons to compel their victims to offer them money on trumped-up accusations. There is yet another tribe of online impersonators and fraudulent content creators dramatizing fake sting operations of the EFCC with evidence of broken doors, windows and forced entrance into their premises. Such uncharacteristic portrayals of the EFCC could deceive unsuspecting members of the public into holding the Commission and its officers culpable of contrived actions of impersonators.”

The anti-graft agency advised Nigerians to exercise caution and critically assess claims or content linked to its activities, noting that it operates under established procedures.

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The EFCC reiterated its commitment to tackling economic and financial crimes, urging the public not to allow the actions of impersonators and fraudsters to undermine confidence in its work.