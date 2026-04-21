The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission ADSIEC has fixed June 13, 2026, for the conduct of local government elections across the state’s 21 local government areas, according to the official timetable released by the commission. The schedule shows that political activities will begin with a meeting with political parties on…...

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission ADSIEC has fixed June 13, 2026, for the conduct of local government elections across the state’s 21 local government areas, according to the official timetable released by the commission.

The schedule shows that political activities will begin with a meeting with political parties on April 28, while electioneering campaigns are to commence on May 1.

ADSIEC also set May 30 as the deadline for submission of names of polling agents by political parties.

Distribution of non-sensitive materials will take place from June 5 to 6, while sensitive materials are to be distributed between June 11 and 12.

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A meeting with security agencies is scheduled for June 8 as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Campaigns are expected to end on June 11, ahead of the election on June 13.

The commission said declaration of results will be conducted from June 13 to 14 at polling units, ward, and local government collation centres, with the final announcement to be made by the ADSIEC Chairman.

In the event of inconclusive polls, the commission has scheduled June 20, 2026, for possible run-off or re-run elections.