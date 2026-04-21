A coalition of youths and students in Olamaboro Local Government Area has endorsed a party chieftain, Ayuba Hassan as the preferred candidate to fly the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the State House of Assembly in the 2027 elections. In a statement issued Monday, the group –…...

A coalition of youths and students in Olamaboro Local Government Area has endorsed a party chieftain, Ayuba Hassan as the preferred candidate to fly the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the State House of Assembly in the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued Monday, the group – Concerned Olamaboro Youths/Students for Peace and Good Governance—said the endorsement followed consultations across the three districts of the local government.

The group cited Hassan’s grassroots engagement and community interventions, including support for education, youth empowerment, and assistance to vulnerable groups, as key reasons for its decision.

They called on Governor Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, APC leaders, and party stakeholders to consider their position and ensure a transparent selection process.

The youths also urged party delegates to prioritise competence and fairness, while pledging to maintain peaceful and lawful participation throughout the political process.

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The group noted that their move reflects growing demands among young people for inclusive governance and more responsive representation at the grassroots level.

They added that sustained mobilisation and civic engagement would continue across the local government to build consensus ahead of the party’s nomination process.