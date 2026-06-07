Madam Olufunmilayo Adelabu, mother of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has prayed for the safe return of the victims abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State....

Madam Olufunmilayo Adelabu, mother of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has prayed for the safe return of the victims abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

She made the call while speaking with journalists at her residence in the Challenge area of Ibadan following the rescue of her daughter and grandchildren by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Expressing gratitude over their rescue, Madam Adelabu said the incident left her devastated and brought her to tears when she first received the news of the abduction.

She, however, expressed relief that her daughter and grandchildren have now been reunited with the family safely.

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She revealed that a day before her daughter’s abduction, she had offered prayers for the safe return of the Oriire kidnapping victims, unaware that her own daughter and grandchildren would become victims of a similar ordeal the following day.

While appreciating the efforts of security agencies, government officials, and well-meaning Nigerians who supported the rescue process, she prayed for the safe release of all those still in captivity and expressed hope for lasting peace and security across the country.