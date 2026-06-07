At least 20 shops have been destroyed by fire close to NIPOST building in the Dugbe area of Ibadan, with goods worth millions of naira lost....

At least 20 shops have been destroyed by fire close to NIPOST building in the Dugbe area of Ibadan, with goods worth millions of naira lost.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started when a car allegedly driven by some intoxicated youths rammed into one of the shops, igniting flames that quickly spread to nearby stores.

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Items destroyed in the fire include stationery materials, computer sets, photocopiers, and other equipment.

No casualties were recorded in the incident, while personnel of the Oyo State Fire Service were at the scene working to completely extinguish the fire.