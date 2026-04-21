Former senator Shehu Sani has cautioned aspiring public office holders to prepare for both the benefits and challenges of political power, describing it as “brutal.” Reflecting on his time in the Senate, Sani said lawmakers often spent significant time accompanying then Senate President Bukola Saraki to various courts in Abuja…...

Former senator Shehu Sani has cautioned aspiring public office holders to prepare for both the benefits and challenges of political power, describing it as “brutal.”

Reflecting on his time in the Senate, Sani said lawmakers often spent significant time accompanying then Senate President Bukola Saraki to various courts in Abuja over cases ranging from alleged forgery to false asset declaration.

https://x.com/ShehuSani/status/2046564990862180535?s=20

He added that he also faced his own legal battles in Kaduna during the period, while former senator Dino Melaye was similarly entangled in legal disputes across Abuja and Kogi.

Sani noted that such experiences highlight the pressures that come with political power, drawing parallels with U.S. President Donald Trump, who also faced multiple criminal charges before returning to political prominence.

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He advised young people aspiring to leadership to brace for both “the sweet side and the lethal side” of power.