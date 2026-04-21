Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq this afternoon paid a get-well soon visit to six soldiers recently injured in a counterterrorism operation in Kaiama. Several of the terrorists were eliminated in the fierce encounter in which three gallant soldiers paid the supreme price. The Governor, who again announced N20m support for each of…...

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq this afternoon paid a get-well soon visit to six soldiers recently injured in a counterterrorism operation in Kaiama.

Several of the terrorists were eliminated in the fierce encounter in which three gallant soldiers paid the supreme price.

The Governor, who again announced N20m support for each of the fallen soldiers and N5m each for those injured, said the sacrifices of the security forces are priceless.

Commending the quality of care and the facilities at the Intensive Care Unit of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, one of his many projects,

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Governor AbdulRazaq thanked the security forces for their services to our fatherland. #gallantsoldiers #nototerrorism #saferkwara