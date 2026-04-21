The Cross River State Government has confirmed a case of COVID-19, assuring residents that the situation is under control and there is no cause for panic. The Commissioner for Health says the index case is a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate who works in a company in Akamkpa Local Government Area. He…...

The Cross River State Government has confirmed a case of COVID-19, assuring residents that the situation is under control and there is no cause for panic.

The Commissioner for Health says the index case is a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate who works in a company in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

He explained that the patient initially presented mild symptoms before being admitted to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where samples were collected and the infection confirmed.

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The patient is currently receiving treatment at a state isolation facility and is responding well.

The State Epidemiologist says contact tracing has been activated, with over 60 contacts already identified and placed under close monitoring within the incubation period to prevent further spread.

She noted that although recent cases have been mild, COVID-19 remains in circulation, urging residents to observe basic preventive measures such as hand hygiene, use of face masks when necessary, and prompt reporting of symptoms.

The World Health Organization is supporting the response with technical assistance, testing materials, and strengthened surveillance. The agency urged the public to remain calm and avoid misinformation, as health authorities continue investigations to determine the strain involved.