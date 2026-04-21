The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal filed by Julius Abure challenging the leadership of the Labour Party, affirming an earlier ruling that recognised Nenadi Usman as the party’s legitimate leader. In a unanimous judgment delivered by a three-member panel, the appellate court also sanctioned…...

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal filed by Julius Abure challenging the leadership of the Labour Party, affirming an earlier ruling that recognised Nenadi Usman as the party’s legitimate leader.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by a three-member panel, the appellate court also sanctioned Abure with a fine of N10 million, describing the suit as an abuse of judicial process.

The panel, led by Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi, with Justices A. B. Mohammed and Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike concurring, upheld the decision of the Federal High Court, which had earlier enforced the Supreme Court’s position on the party’s leadership dispute.

The court held that the apex court had, on April 4, 2025, conclusively resolved the matter by nullifying the convention that produced Abure as national chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Abure Faction Reclaims Possession Of National Headquarters

This was revealed in a statement by the Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Eluma Asogwa, on Tuesday, April 21.

It further ruled that the Federal High Court acted within its constitutional powers in directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Usman as the party’s leader.

The appellate court also endorsed the establishment of a caretaker committee led by Usman, describing it as a necessary step to fill a leadership vacuum within the party.

In its judgment, the court criticised Abure for engaging in forum shopping and pursuing multiple legal actions on a matter already settled by the Supreme Court.

The justices held that the appeal lacked merit and amounted to a misuse of court processes, warranting financial penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the court dismissed the appeal and ordered Abure to pay N10 million for what it described as wasting judicial time.

Reacting to the ruling, Usman described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the rule of law, commending the judiciary for upholding justice.

She also thanked party members and supporters for their patience during the leadership crisis and urged stakeholders to remain focused on upcoming party activities, including congresses and the national convention.

The Labour Party said it remains committed to strengthening its structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.