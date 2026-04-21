The leadership crisis within the Accord Party has taken a new turn, with protesters led by Professor Christopher Imumolen storming the INEC headquarters in Abuja, accusing the electoral body of failing to comply with valid court orders. Addressing journalists, Professor Imumolen insisted that INEC, as a regulatory body, must remain…...

The leadership crisis within the Accord Party has taken a new turn, with protesters led by Professor Christopher Imumolen storming the INEC headquarters in Abuja, accusing the electoral body of failing to comply with valid court orders.

Addressing journalists, Professor Imumolen insisted that INEC, as a regulatory body, must remain neutral and uphold the rule of law, especially in matters involving internal party disputes.

“INEC, as a regulatory body, must remain neutral and uphold the rule of law, particularly in matters involving internal party disputes.”

He alleged that despite multiple court rulings and submissions made to the Commission, INEC has continued to recognise a rival faction—a move he described as unlawful and a threat to Nigeria’s democratic process.

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The Accord Party Chairman stressed that court orders are not advisory but binding, questioning why similar rulings in favour of other political parties have been obeyed while theirs remains ignored.

“Court orders are not advisory; they are binding. It is concerning that rulings in favour of other political parties are obeyed, while ours remain ignored.”

He further called for the immediate recognition of his leadership as directed by the court and urged INEC to refrain from actions that could undermine ongoing judicial processes.

“We call for the immediate recognition of our leadership as directed by the court and urge INEC to refrain from actions that may undermine ongoing judicial processes.”

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According to him, failure to enforce court decisions risks eroding public confidence in democratic institutions and could encourage disregard for the rule of law.

“Failure to enforce court decisions risks eroding public confidence in democratic institutions and may encourage disregard for the rule of law.”

In response, an INEC representative acknowledged receipt of the party’s submissions, assuring that the Commission will review the documents and act accordingly.

“The Commission has received the submissions and will review the documents in line with its mandate and act accordingly.”

The development highlights ongoing concerns about internal party conflicts and the role of electoral bodies in maintaining fairness and legality in Nigeria’s political system.