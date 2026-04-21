As Nigeria prepares for a high-stakes trial over an alleged coup plot, attention is turning to the key details shaping the case. From serious charges of treason and terrorism to claims of secret meetings and illicit funds, here are 12 critical things to note as the proceedings begin. 1.The Federal…...

As Nigeria prepares for a high-stakes trial over an alleged coup plot, attention is turning to the key details shaping the case.

From serious charges of treason and terrorism to claims of secret meetings and illicit funds, here are 12 critical things to note as the proceedings begin.

1.The Federal Government has filed a 13-count charge against six individuals over an alleged coup plot.

2.The case is before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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3.The defendants include retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Naval Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a police inspector, and three civilians.

4.Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, is also listed in the charge but remains at large.

5.The suspects are scheduled for arraignment on April 22 before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

6.Charges against them include treason, terrorism, failure to disclose intelligence, and money laundering.

7.Prosecutors allege the defendants conspired in 2025 to “levy war” against the Nigerian state.

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8.The alleged plot was aimed at overpowering the President and destabilising the country’s constitutional structure.

9.Some defendants are accused of attending meetings linked to terrorist activities.

10.The prosecution claims the suspects failed to report critical intelligence that could have prevented the alleged acts.

11.Financial investigations point to alleged terrorism financing, with millions of naira traced to some of the defendants.

12.The charges were filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Rotimi Oyedepo.