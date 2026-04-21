US President Donald Trump has urged Iranian authorities to release eight women reportedly facing execution, framing the move as a potential confidence-building step ahead of anticipated negotiations between both countries. The appeal comes amid heightened tensions and uncertainty over ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Washington maintaining a firm posture as talks…...

US President Donald Trump has urged Iranian authorities to release eight women reportedly facing execution, framing the move as a potential confidence-building step ahead of anticipated negotiations between both countries.

The appeal comes amid heightened tensions and uncertainty over ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Washington maintaining a firm posture as talks remain unconfirmed.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump directly addressed Iran’s leadership, calling for restraint and immediate action.

“To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he said.

His remarks introduce a humanitarian dimension to the broader geopolitical standoff, as the US continues to push for engagement under tight timelines.

According to regional officials, the United States and Iran are expected to hold another round of ceasefire discussions in Pakistan, even as both sides signal readiness to resume hostilities if ongoing truce efforts fail.

In a separate interview with CNBC, Trump indicated reluctance to prolong the current pause in hostilities, highlighting a narrowing window for diplomacy.

“Well, I don’t want to do that,” he said when asked about extending the ceasefire.

He further stressed urgency in the negotiations, adding, “We don’t have that much time,” while maintaining that Iran must make a clear decision to engage.