United States President Donald Trump has announced plans for a major rally in Washington on June 24 as part of activities marking America’s 250th anniversary, following the withdrawal of several performers from a planned concert series. Trump disclosed the change on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, describing the event…...

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans for a major rally in Washington on June 24 as part of activities marking America’s 250th anniversary, following the withdrawal of several performers from a planned concert series.

Trump disclosed the change on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, describing the event as a large-scale gathering that would focus on speeches and patriotic music rather than celebrity performances.

“In celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies!” Trump wrote.

The president said he had decided against featuring performers whom he accused of charging excessive fees, insisting that the event would instead showcase music that resonates with his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Trump Slams House Vote to Limit War Powers Amid Iran Negotiations

“We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home,” he said.

“All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

According to Trump, the programme will feature performances by military bands and choirs, as well as music from singer Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic anthem God Bless the USA has become a regular feature at his political events.

He added that the rally would also include remarks from what he described as “a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!”

The announcement comes amid difficulties surrounding broader plans to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several musicians initially scheduled to perform at a series of concerts around the July 4 holiday later withdrew from the programme, with some reportedly expressing concerns over the politicisation of the celebrations.

Among those who pulled out were Martina McBride and Bret Michaels, frontman of the band Poison.

The concerts were expected to begin on June 25 as part of events organised on the National Mall by Freedom 250, a public-private initiative backed by Trump.

The remaining lineup, which includes acts such as Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory, has generated widespread commentary on social media, with critics questioning the appeal of performers whose peak popularity came decades ago.

Trump has made the nation’s 250th anniversary a central feature of his public agenda, previously proposing a mixed martial arts event on the White House lawn as part of the celebrations.