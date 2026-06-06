Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed calls for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing a face-to-face meeting and a temporary ceasefire as part of efforts to end the more than four-year war between the two countries. In an open letter addressed to Putin, Zelensky argued that Kyiv and…...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed calls for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing a face-to-face meeting and a temporary ceasefire as part of efforts to end the more than four-year war between the two countries.

In an open letter addressed to Putin, Zelensky argued that Kyiv and Moscow should not wait for the conflict to regain prominence on the international agenda, particularly as the United States focuses attention on tensions involving Iran.

“It would be wrong to simply wait” until the war in Europe once again becomes the centre of Washington’s attention, Zelensky wrote, insisting that lasting peace could only be achieved “through direct engagement between” Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian leader proposed personal talks with Putin, suggesting that negotiations could take place in a neutral country such as Switzerland or Turkey.

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“Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us – and you. I am proposing a meeting,” he wrote.

Zelensky also called for a comprehensive ceasefire throughout the duration of any negotiations, although Putin earlier rejected the idea.

The letter, according to BBC which reportedly exceeds 1,800 words, carried a combative tone and referenced recent Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on Russian territory. Zelensky also took aim at the Russian leader personally, claiming that “after 26 years in power, age is beginning to take its toll” on Putin.

Addressing the human cost of the conflict, Zelensky wrote: “It is not as if we in Ukraine are concerned about the fate of Russian soldiers after everything your war has brought to our country.

“But I do care about Ukrainians. We are losing our people, and every loss is painful to us.”

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He further argued that ordinary Russians were growing weary of the conflict, citing drone attacks, fuel shortages and rising living costs.

“Do not be afraid to take the path out of this war. That is the main thing that is required of you now,” Zelensky said.

The Kremlin confirmed receiving the letter and reiterated its position that Zelensky is welcome to meet Putin in Moscow.

Speaking to foreign journalists in St. Petersburg, Putin said he remained open to reaching a settlement with Ukraine but maintained that compromises would be necessary.

The Russian leader reiterated Moscow’s longstanding demands, including Ukraine’s withdrawal from the partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as abandoning its ambition to join NATO.

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Kyiv has consistently rejected those conditions, arguing that surrendering territory would only encourage further Russian aggression. Ukraine points to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, which followed the annexation of Crimea eight years earlier.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire have made little progress in recent months, while previous rounds of peace talks held in Geneva, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul failed to produce a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump welcomed the prospect of a meeting between the two leaders, saying direct engagement could help move the peace process forward.

“I think it would be great if they met. They should. Get it done,” Trump said.

Asked about possible concessions required from both sides, the US president declined to provide details.

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“I’d rather not say,” he said. “I want them each to make certain compromises, and I think they’re going to do it.”