Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, joined by several European leaders, as efforts continued to end the war in Ukraine.

The talks followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week, which ended without a ceasefire.

Here are the main takeaways:

1. A possible Putin-Zelensky meeting

Trump said he had spoken with Putin by phone to explore direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. He suggested the US could later join in a trilateral meeting. While Zelensky has long sought such talks, Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the idea. The Kremlin gave only a cautious response, saying it was “worthwhile” to consider raising the level of representatives in negotiations.

2. Ceasefire disagreement

Trump said a ceasefire was “not necessary” before negotiations, diverging from Ukraine’s past position and drawing pushback from European leaders. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was the most forceful, insisting no talks should take place without a halt to fighting. Zelensky avoided pressing the ceasefire demand this time.

3. Security guarantees on the table

Trump hinted at US security guarantees for Ukraine, saying America would “be involved” alongside Europe, though he gave no specifics. Zelensky later said the discussions included a $90bn US arms package, including advanced missile and aviation systems, and a deal for the US to buy Ukrainian-made drones to support production.

4. Zelensky’s charm offensive

After a tense White House visit in February, Zelensky adopted a warmer approach. He repeatedly thanked Trump, wore a suit instead of military attire, and even handed over a personal letter from Ukraine’s First Lady to Melania Trump. The gesture was seen as part of an effort to reset relations.

5. Europe backs talks but stresses its own security

European leaders praised Trump for bringing them to the table but stressed their own vulnerability to Russian aggression. NATO chief Mark Rutte thanked him for his “leadership”, while Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said Russia’s stance had shifted “thanks to Trump”. French President Emmanuel Macron underlined that European security was directly tied to any settlement.

For now, hopes of progress hinge on whether a long-elusive Putin-Zelensky meeting can finally be arranged.