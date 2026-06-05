Lamine Yamal has been named La Liga Player of the Season for 2025/26 after a standout campaign with FC Barcelona....

Lamine Yamal has been named La Liga Player of the Season for 2025/26 after a standout campaign with FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old forward recorded 16 goals and 12 assists, registering 28 goal contributions in 28 league appearances to power Barcelona to the title.

Yamal’s performances made him one of the most decisive players in the league, underlining his rapid rise as one of football’s brightest young talents.

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The Moroccan born Spanish International is now set for his world cup debut after another decisive and sensational year in La Liga