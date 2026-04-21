President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, Otega Ogra, following his election to the Executive Committee of the World Federation of Advertisers. Ogra was elected during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting held at the Global Marketing Week Conference in Stockholm,…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, Otega Ogra, following his election to the Executive Committee of the World Federation of Advertisers.

Ogra was elected during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting held at the Global Marketing Week Conference in Stockholm, Sweden.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the President described the development as a significant milestone for Nigeria’s presence in global communications and marketing.

He noted that Ogra’s emergence as the only representative from West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa on the committee highlights the growing influence of Nigerian professionals on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also pointed out that Ogra secured the position on the platform of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria, reflecting the role of Nigeria’s organised advertising industry in shaping international representation.

“Otega’s election reflects the growing recognition of Nigerian expertise and affirms our capacity to contribute meaningfully to the frameworks shaping global markets,” Tinubu said.

The World Federation of Advertisers is regarded as a leading global body representing multinational corporations and national advertiser associations across more than 60 countries, with its Executive Committee serving as its highest decision-making organ.

Tinubu said the appointment presents both a personal achievement for Ogra and a strategic opportunity for Nigeria and Africa to influence global discussions on advertising standards, digital governance and innovation.

He commended Ogra, who also serves as Vice President of ADVAN, for his contributions to Nigeria’s marketing and communications sector across both private and public institutions.