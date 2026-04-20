Fresh concerns over possible power disruptions have emerged after a critical transmission tower collapse in the Ikeja West-Osogbo 330KV Corridor threatened electricity stability in south-west Nigeria. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) declared a force majeure on the Ikeja West–Osogbo 330kV transmission line following a severe rainstorm that damaged the tower. In…...

Fresh concerns over possible power disruptions have emerged after a critical transmission tower collapse in the Ikeja West-Osogbo 330KV Corridor threatened electricity stability in south-west Nigeria.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) declared a force majeure on the Ikeja West–Osogbo 330kV transmission line following a severe rainstorm that damaged the tower.

In a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the company said the incident occurred on Thursday, 16 April 2026, when the line tripped during the storm due to a fault detected about 14.9 kilometres from the Ikeja West (Ayobo) end.

https://x.com/TCN_NIGERIA/status/2045872871109484933

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Further inspection by maintenance crews revealed that Tower No. 515 had collapsed, with the structure giving way at its midsection.

TCN said it has begun mobilising materials and personnel for the re-erection of the tower, while engineers are currently dismantling the damaged structure.

Despite the setback, the company assured that an alternative transmission line remains in service, continuing to evacuate bulk power and reduce the immediate impact on electricity supply.

It added that efforts are ongoing to restore full flexibility and redundancy to the network, with updates to be provided as repair work progresses.