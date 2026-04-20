Olympique Lyonnais delivered a major blow to Paris Saint-Germain’s title charge with a shock 2–1 victory at the Parc des Princes, throwing the Ligue 1 race wide open. The visitors struck early and decisively, with Endrick and Afonso Moreira scoring inside the opening 18 minutes to stun the home crowd…...

Olympique Lyonnais delivered a major blow to Paris Saint-Germain’s title charge with a shock 2–1 victory at the Parc des Princes, throwing the Ligue 1 race wide open.

The visitors struck early and decisively, with Endrick and Afonso Moreira scoring inside the opening 18 minutes to stun the home crowd and secure Lyon’s first win over PSG since April 2023.

Endrick opened the scoring after just six minutes, reacting quickest to a loose ball before firing past goalkeeper Matvei Safonov via the post. Moments later, he turned provider, launching a swift counter-attack that saw Moreira race clear from halfway to double Lyon’s advantage.

PSG, led by Luis Enrique, struggled to find rhythm throughout the first half and squandered a golden opportunity to respond when Gonçalo Ramos had a penalty saved by Dominik Greif.

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Despite introducing attacking reinforcements, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé, PSG found Lyon’s defence difficult to break down.

Kvaratskhelia eventually pulled one back deep into stoppage time with a superb curling strike from outside the box, but it proved only a consolation.

The defeat leaves PSG just one point clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Lens closing in and a crucial clash between the two sides looming later in the season.

For Lyon, the victory lifts them into third place and strengthens their push for Champions League qualification, capping a disciplined and clinical performance that could have major implications at both ends of the table.