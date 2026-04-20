The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alert over the distribution of unregistered and suspected counterfeit Colgate toothpaste in Nigeria. In a public notice, the agency said its Post-Marketing Surveillance Directorate received a complaint regarding the sale of the products in Kaduna State.…...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alert over the distribution of unregistered and suspected counterfeit Colgate toothpaste in Nigeria.

In a public notice, the agency said its Post-Marketing Surveillance Directorate received a complaint regarding the sale of the products in Kaduna State.

Following an investigation, NAFDAC officials visited the outlet and discovered two suspected counterfeit products branded as “Coglaet ActivGel 100g” and “Coglaet Herbal 100g”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the agency, the shop owner disclosed that the items were sourced from a door-to-door sales representative but could not provide proof of purchase.

https://x.com/NafdacAgency/status/2045970871559282832

NAFDAC stated that the products failed to meet regulatory standards for registration and quality assurance, warning that they pose potential risks to public health and safety.

The agency confirmed that the items have been removed from circulation, while efforts are ongoing to trace those responsible for their distribution.

NAFDAC urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspected sale of substandard or counterfeit regulated products to the nearest office, via its hotline or official email channels.