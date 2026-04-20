Members of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Jigawa State have staged a peaceful protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, demanding recognition of what they describe as the party’s legitimate national leadership. The protesters marched to the INEC office in Dutse, where they submitted a…...

Members of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Jigawa State have staged a peaceful protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, demanding recognition of what they describe as the party’s legitimate national leadership.

The protesters marched to the INEC office in Dutse, where they submitted a petition alleging a breach of democratic principles.

They accuse the electoral body of institutional bias and insist that the leadership led by David Mark remains the constitutionally recognised authority of the party.

Addressing journalists, the protesters argue that INEC does not have the constitutional power to interpret court rulings, stressing that such responsibility lies with the judiciary.

They describe the commission’s actions as a direct threat to democratic governance and political neutrality.

The group is demanding the immediate restoration of the recognised ADC leadership on INEC’s official portal, a public apology to Nigerians, and accountability from the commission’s leadership.

They also call for the resignation or removal of the INEC National Chairman over what they describe as unconstitutional actions.

The Administrative Secretary of INEC in Jigawa State, Ibrahim Idris, received the protesters and assured them that their complaints would be forwarded to the national headquarters for consideration.

As political activities begin to gather momentum nationwide, the situation highlights growing concerns over party leadership disputes and the role of electoral institutions in maintaining transparency, fairness, and public trust in Nigeria’s democracy.