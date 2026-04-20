The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, outlining key processes leading to its primaries and nomination exercises. The schedule, contained in a document signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, provides detailed timelines for screening of…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, outlining key processes leading to its primaries and nomination exercises.

The schedule, contained in a document signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, provides detailed timelines for screening of aspirants, appeals processes, and the conduct of primary elections across various elective positions.

It also sets out directives guiding the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the party’s internal electoral exercises.

In the statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, on Monday in Abuja, the party reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and internal democracy, assuring members and stakeholders of a credible process.

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The party said it remains focused on strengthening its structures and consolidating what it described as its progressive ideals ahead of the general elections.

Morka reiterated the APC’s readiness to conduct a transparent primary election process.

The release marks the beginning of formal preparations by the ruling party ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.