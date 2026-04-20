The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its presidential primary election for May 15 to 16, 2026, as part of early preparations for the 2027 general elections. The dates are contained in the party’s newly released timetable and schedule of activities, which outlines a series of processes leading to the…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its presidential primary election for May 15 to 16, 2026, as part of early preparations for the 2027 general elections.



The dates are contained in the party’s newly released timetable and schedule of activities, which outlines a series of processes leading to the selection of candidates for various elective offices.

According to the document, aspirants seeking the party’s presidential ticket will pay N100 million for expression of interest and nomination forms, while governorship hopefuls are to pay N50 million.

READ ALSO: APC Releases Timetable for 2027 General Elections

Other elective positions, including the Senate and House of Representatives, also have designated fees under the structure.

The timetable further details timelines for screening of aspirants, appeals, and the conduct of primaries across all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule, signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, also provides guidelines for the sale of nomination forms and participation in the primaries.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the exercise is designed to ensure transparent and credible primaries in line with electoral guidelines.

He noted that the party remains committed to strengthening internal democracy and consolidating its progressive ideals ahead of the 2027 polls.