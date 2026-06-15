The House of Reps have approved the extension of the implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget from June 30th,2026 to September 30th, 2026. Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, led the debate on the general principles of the bill seeking to extend the lifespan of the capital…...

The House of Reps have approved the extension of the implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget from June 30th,2026 to September 30th, 2026.

Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, led the debate on the general principles of the bill seeking to extend the lifespan of the capital expenditure of the 2025 budget. He noted that substantial funds released to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies remained unspent due to administrative bottlenecks, procurement delays, and implementation challenges. He added that the extended window aims to prevent the abandonment of critical infrastructural projects across the country, allow time for ongoing projects to be finished, and settle outstanding obligations.

TVC News Online reports that the notice of the emergency sitting was issued by the Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Sidi, in a memo sent to all members on Sunday.

He said the sitting would be held at 11 am pursuant to Order Five, Rule 2 sub 2 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.