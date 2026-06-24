The Katsina State Government has dismissed claims that it sponsored Hajj pilgrimage for bandit leaders or individuals involved in criminal activities, describing the allegation as false and politically motivated....

The Katsina State Government has dismissed claims that it sponsored Hajj pilgrimage for bandit leaders or individuals involved in criminal activities, describing the allegation as false and politically motivated.

In a statement issued on 24 June 2026 by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mua’zu, the government condemned remarks made by Bashir Kurfi during a programme on Trust TV, where he alleged that the state facilitated Hajj trips for criminal elements.

The government stated unequivocally that the claim was baseless and without any factual foundation, accusing its promoters of attempting to mislead the public and undermine ongoing security efforts in the State.

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It noted that the allegation comes at a time when security agencies, with the backing of the state government, have recorded notable successes in tackling banditry and related crimes.

According to the statement, such claims are intended to distract from these gains and erode public trust.

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The government also expressed concern over what it described as the politicisation of security issues by individuals pursuing personal and political interests.

It alleged that some actors were frustrated by the government’s refusal to engage in questionable practices aimed at diverting public funds.

Challenging those behind the claims to provide credible evidence, the government warned that it would pursue all lawful options to defend its reputation if the allegations were not substantiated.

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It urged residents and the wider public to disregard the claims and continue supporting security agencies and stakeholders working to restore peace and stability across the State.

The Katsina State Government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security operations and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its citizens.