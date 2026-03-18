Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, is set to deliver a sermon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday, as part of activities marking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom. Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, remains a key centre of the Church of…...

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, is set to deliver a sermon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday, as part of activities marking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom.

Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, remains a key centre of the Church of England, underscoring the significance of the First Lady’s scheduled engagement.

The visit, Nigeria’s first state visit to the UK in nearly four decades, is aimed at deepening diplomatic and strategic ties between both nations.

President Tinubu and the First Lady arrived in London on Tuesday via Stansted Airport, kicking off a series of high-level meetings and public engagements.

Top on the President’s itinerary are discussions with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside interactions with members of the Nigerian diaspora community in the UK.

Beyond the diplomatic engagements, the First Lady’s sermon reflects her growing role in faith-based outreach.

An ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, she has remained active in religious initiatives and women-focused empowerment programmes across Nigeria.