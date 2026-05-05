Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has apologised to fans after failing to appear at a major Lagos event, blaming aviation fuel shortages for disrupting his travel plans. The singer was billed to headline a fifth anniversary celebration at Secret Place in Ikate Elegushi, alongside Zlatan Ibile,…...

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has apologised to fans after failing to appear at a major Lagos event, blaming aviation fuel shortages for disrupting his travel plans.

The singer was billed to headline a fifth anniversary celebration at Secret Place in Ikate Elegushi, alongside Zlatan Ibile, but did not show up, leaving fans at the venue disappointed and triggering reactions both on-site and across social media.

In a message shared via Instagram on Monday, Davido linked his absence to broader logistical challenges affecting global aviation, explaining that fuel supply issues made it impossible for him to travel as planned.

“The world happened to me yesterday. These wars around the world have really started penetrating. Finding fuel was a problem yesterday to even fly. Everything had to be rescheduled,” he said.

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The artist, however, acknowledged the frustration of fans who turned up for the event, offering an apology and assurance that the performance would be rescheduled.

“To my fans that pulled up… sorry I missed it. We’re going to run it back again soon,” he added.

He also extended congratulations to the organisers of the anniversary event and reaffirmed his commitment to future appearances.

The development highlights growing concerns within the aviation sector, where rising costs and intermittent fuel shortages continue to disrupt flight schedules, increasingly affecting events and logistics.