Lead Pastor of Zoe Household Global, Dolapo Lawal, has cautioned Nigerians against making relocation decisions based on unrealistic expectations, material pursuit, and unhealthy comparisons. Speaking during a Sunday sermon, the cleric criticised the growing obsession with migrating abroad popularly referred to as “Japa” arguing that many are driven by false…...

Lead Pastor of Zoe Household Global, Dolapo Lawal, has cautioned Nigerians against making relocation decisions based on unrealistic expectations, material pursuit, and unhealthy comparisons.

Speaking during a Sunday sermon, the cleric criticised the growing obsession with migrating abroad popularly referred to as “Japa” arguing that many are driven by false perceptions of instant success rather than informed judgment.

Lawal warned that covetousness, which he described as an act detested by God, often pushes individuals into making life-altering decisions that may not yield the expected outcomes.

According to him, some Nigerians hastily abandon stable lives and valuable assets at home in pursuit of opportunities abroad, only to face harsh realities upon arrival.

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“It is covetousness that will make somebody sell their property in Nigeria and go to do a care job in America. Foolish thinking!” he said.

He also challenged the assumption that social media portrayals of life overseas reflect reality, noting that many migrants conceal their struggles.

“Because you are seeing people in the UK taking pictures, you think they are okay? Now you go there, you are stranded there, and you cannot come back because of shame. Meanwhile, you are coveting that life. They will save money for 10 months to come and spend here,” he added.

The pastor further dismissed the belief that relocation guarantees financial success, urging Nigerians to rethink their motivations.

“How many people have gone to the UK and become a billionaire there? Wake up! Gather money, gather money, I want to Japa. People do not Japa for ownership.”