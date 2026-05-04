A former Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Toyin Gafaar Bolowotan, has declared his intention to contest for Ikorodu Constituency I seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly. Bolowotan, who described himself as a grassroots mobiliser, said he would leverage his experience in youth development and public service…...

A former Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Toyin Gafaar Bolowotan, has declared his intention to contest for Ikorodu Constituency I seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Bolowotan, who described himself as a grassroots mobiliser, said he would leverage his experience in youth development and public service to deliver effective representation.

Speaking ahead of the party primary scheduled for May 20th with SURE 97.5FM, as monitored by TVC News Online, he said his ambition was driven by the need to reposition the constituency for better governance and inclusive development.

He noted that while the constituency had produced capable leaders, there was a need for fresh ideas, stronger collaboration, and renewed focus.

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“What we need now is a new focus and synergy for more united and progressive representation,” he said.

Bolowotan added that his leadership would complement existing efforts to further improve the constituency, promising people-oriented policies and purposeful representation.

He urged party members and constituents to support his bid, assuring them of dedication and effective service if elected.